Morehead City to receive updates on Sugarloaf Island Project on Thursday

Sugarloaf Island, Morehead City, NC
Sugarloaf Island, Morehead City, NC(PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City will receive an update about plans to restore a beloved feature of their town on Thursday.

Sugarloaf Island has received funding to help stabilize the island’s shoreline and updates on the project are set to be announced.

The island had previously suffered significant erosion and has been unable to serve as vital function of protecting Morehead City from severe storm damage and flooding.

The update on the project will take place at the Big Rock landing location on Shepard Street in Morehead city at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.
Officials: 9-year-old’s body found days after falling off boat, hit by propeller
The search continues for a person after a body and vehicle were recovered from the Neuse River...
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
Marquis Jefferson, 27
Man arrested on numerous drug-related charges
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort

Latest News

Party with a Purpose charity gala being held in Greenville
Party with a Purpose charity gala being held in Greenville
Marine Air Squadron at Cherry Point to receive new designation
Marine Air Squadron at Cherry Point to receive new designation
More than a dozen partner agencies and private vendors participated in Pitt County's annual...
Pitt County Annual Safety Fair takes place Thursday
Pitt County Annual Safety Fair taking place today
Pitt County Annual Safety Fair taking place todayrsion
U.S. Marshals arrest Rocky Mount shooting suspect
U.S. Marshals arrest Rocky Mount shooting suspect