Morehead City to receive updates on Sugarloaf Island Project on Thursday

MORHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City will receive an update about plans to restore a beloved feature of their town on Thursday.

Sugarloaf Island has received funding to help stabilize the island’s shoreline and updates on the project are set to be announced.

The island had previously suffered significant erosion and has been unable to serve as vital function of protecting Morehead City from severe storm damage and flooding.

The update on the project will take place at the Big Rock landing location on Shepard Street in Morehead city at 10 a.m.

