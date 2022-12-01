Mike Elko named ACC football Coach of the Year

DURHAM (WITN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced Duke head football coach Mike Elko is the conference 2022 Coach of the Year

Elko joins Bill Murray (1954, 1960, 1962), Steve Spurrier (1988, 1989), Goldsmith (1994), and David Cutcliffe (2012, 2013) as the Duke head coaches to receive the honor.

ACC Coach of the year voting

Mike Elko, Duke, 44

Mike Norvell, Florida State, 18

Brent Key, Georgia Tech, 1

Mack Brown, North Carolina, 1

Dabo Swinney, Clemson, 1

