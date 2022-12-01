Mike Elko named ACC football Coach of the Year

Elko has led Duke to a 8-4 record so far this season
Duke head coach Mike Elko watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...
Duke head coach Mike Elko watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP/Wilfredo Lee)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM (WITN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced Duke head football coach Mike Elko is the conference 2022 Coach of the Year

Elko joins Bill Murray (1954, 1960, 1962), Steve Spurrier (1988, 1989), Goldsmith (1994), and David Cutcliffe (2012, 2013) as the Duke head coaches to receive the honor.

ACC Coach of the year voting

Mike Elko, Duke, 44

Mike Norvell, Florida State, 18

Brent Key, Georgia Tech, 1

Mack Brown, North Carolina, 1

Dabo Swinney, Clemson, 1

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies were found inside this Cadillac this morning.
ROCKY MOUNT: Two people found dead in car identified
A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.
Officials: 9-year-old’s body found days after falling off boat, hit by propeller
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
The search continues for a person after a body and vehicle were recovered from the Neuse River...
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort

Latest News

The playoff pairings for the 2018 football playoffs have been released. (Source: NCHSAA)
NCHSAA has announced times, locations and dates for the State Football Championships
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Williamston native Gaylord Perry dead at 84
Zamareya Jones 1000 point milestone
Conley boys and girls come back to beat North Pitt on the road, Panthers Jones speaks about 1,000th point
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against Wake Forest during the first...
UNC’s Maye brings in four major ACC awards including Player of the Year