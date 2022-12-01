Marine Air Squadron at Cherry Point to receive new designation

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Attack Squadron 2, part of the Second Marine Aircraft Wing at Cherry Point will hold a re-designation ceremony today.

The squadron is transitioning away from the long used AV-8B Harrier aircraft to the new F-35 fighter jet.

In the process they will become the first operational F-35 Squadron on the east coast.

The new F-35 jets will have advanced capabilities to give Marine aviators an operational edge.

The ceremony takes place at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point this morning at 10 a.m.

