Marine Air Squadron at Cherry Point to receive new designation

An F-35 aircraft.
An F-35 aircraft.
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Attack Squadron 2, part of the Second Marine Aircraft Wing at Cherry Point will hold a re-designation ceremony today.

The squadron is transitioning away from the long used AV-8B Harrier aircraft to the new F-35 fighter jet.

In the process they will become the first operational F-35 Squadron on the east coast.

The new F-35 jets will have advanced capabilities to give Marine aviators an operational edge.

The ceremony takes place at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point this morning at 10 a.m.

