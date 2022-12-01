Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals

Police said these photos are from Thanksgiving.
Police said these photos are from Thanksgiving.(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police have released surveillance photos of teens they say vandalized Christmas decorations in a downtown park.

The display at Pearson Park has been hit multiple times by vandals in recent weeks.

Police said the photos were from the vandalism on Thanksgiving and shows two white men and two white women, all believed to be around 18-years-old.

If you have information on the park vandalism, you should call Kinston police at 252-939-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

