As hurricane season ends experts say trends are for more active years ahead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Midnight on Wednesday marks the end of Hurricane season, and even though this year saw fewer storms than expected, experts say there are still some concerning trends to be aware of.

The 2022 hurricane season was an average one, but it was active in terms of major hurricanes.

“It’s true we live in a place where we have lots of water to appreciate, and most of the time it’s beautiful like it is today, but with certain conditions, it can be very scary,” said New Bern resident, Rachel Clark.

Hurricane season starts June first and ends November 30th. This year, there were a total of 14 named storms. But while that number is average, there were also eight hurricanes - two of which were major storms.

However, just 30 years ago, the average number of named storms was 12, only six of which would become hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

WITN Meteorologist Russell James says studies have shown over the last few years there is a high uptick in major hurricanes, which means more storms in the coming years for North Carolina.

Not only is the 30-year average up but history shows the frequency of category five storms is also on a slow rise. The last one was in 2018, while Hurricane Ian nearly became one this year.

Keeping this in mind, an emergency preparedness course was held for long-term care facilities in Greenville Wednesday.

The Long Term Care to Prepare Program Manager said after a tornado took out a previous home of hers, she realized just how important it is to teach others to be prepared for severe weather.

“It’s not just their building and their facility we are preparing, but also to reach out to their employees and help them come up with their own family emergency preparedness plan, and for them to be prepared as well,” said Jester.

Experts say despite better science, it is still difficult to predict the exact track of a hurricane until just days before one hits. They say the best thing to do every year is to remain prepared and aware.

Meteorologists say that even without hurricane season, North Carolina is at risk of severe weather any time of year. You can stay up-to-date with any bad conditions headed our way with our free WITN weather app.

