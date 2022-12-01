ECU Health hosts career fair on BCCC campus

By Justin Lundy
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - During a time when the U.S. is facing a nationwide healthcare shortage, an Eastern Carolina community college partnered with ECU Health for a career fair.

Table after table, the career fair at Beaufort County Community College was packed with aspiring high schoolers. It’s all thanks to a partnership between the school system and ECU Health.

This comes as the U.S. health industry continues to face an unprecedented staffing shortage, especially coming out of the pandemic. It’s a situation that ECU Health Rehab Services Director, Heather Hamilton, hoped to combat through the career fair.

“What we’re doing is allowing students to see what professions are available,” Hamilton says. “And somewhat give them some inspiration to go into a field so that can help us in the long run as well so we can bring them and allow them to have a profession in their own backyard.”

Different divisions of ECU Health were present including police, workforce development, and other healthcare professional positions.

High school junior, Kennedy Hawkins says, “There’s so many different things that I’ve never heard of and this is a great opportunity for me to really figure out what this is and what the hospitals have to offer.”

Hawkins says she hopes to be an associate dentist and her grandmother inspired her to pursue a healthcare career.

“She was a nurse practitioner and I always enjoyed seeing her help out other patients and making sure everyone is safe and healthy,” Hawkins said.

All traditional high schools in Beaufort County attended the career fair.

