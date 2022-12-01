DMV office in Tarboro closes for repairs to building

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - People wanting a driver’s license in one Eastern Carolina county will have to go out-of-county for a while.

The Division of Motor Vehicles says it has closed its office on East Granville Street in Tarboro so repairs can be made to the building.

The DMV staff has been reassigned to the Rocky Mount office.

Those needing a driver’s license in Edgecombe County should visit the DMV in Greenville at 4651 North Creek Drive, in Rocky Mount at 2617 North Wesleyan Boulevard, in Wilson at 1822 Goldsboro Street SW, or in Williamston at 305 East Main Street.

No word from the DMV on how long the repairs will take.

