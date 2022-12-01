Craven County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teenager

Brinkley was last seen at her home in Cove City on Nov. 30.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teenager.

13-year-old Korena Brinkley was last seen at her home on N.C. 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday.

She is 5′7″, about 115 lbs and has orange hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and cartoon pajama pants.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information on Brinkley, you are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.

