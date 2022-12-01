Craven County Partners in Education hosts Pancakes for Pie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Partners in Education will be hosting Pancakes for Pie at Morgan’s Tavern & Grill in downtown New Bern on Saturday Dec. 3.

Their staff will be serving breakfast items including pancakes, sausage, bacon, fruit, orange juice and coffee from 7-10 a.m. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. This event is pay-at-the-door, so reservations are not accepted. This is their 7th year hosting the event, raising over $120,000 for grants for teachers.

Be sure to thank Morgan’s Tavern & Grill for supporting Craven County’s public school teachers and their classrooms.

WITN is proud to partner with Craven County Partners in Education.

