Craven County Partners in Education hosts Pancakes for Pie

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Partners in Education will be hosting Pancakes for Pie at Morgan’s Tavern & Grill in downtown New Bern on Saturday Dec. 3.

Their staff will be serving breakfast items including pancakes, sausage, bacon, fruit, orange juice and coffee from 7-10 a.m. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. This event is pay-at-the-door, so reservations are not accepted. This is their 7th year hosting the event, raising over $120,000 for grants for teachers.

Be sure to thank Morgan’s Tavern & Grill for supporting Craven County’s public school teachers and their classrooms.

WITN is proud to partner with Craven County Partners in Education.

