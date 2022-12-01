Conley boys and girls come back to beat North Pitt on the road, Panthers Jones speaks about 1,000th point

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley girls facing North Pitt in a battle of very strong teams in Pitt County. Zamareya Jones got her 1000th point on Tuesday

She went to work hitting threes in the first half she would finish with 17. North Pitt led through three by two scores.

But the Vikings stormed back. Britni Silver on the break they would get it back even.

Conley closed out strong with two double digits runs. Kylah Silver took over at both ends of the court.

D.H. Conley girls get the win 52-41. We still asked North Pitt’s Jones about hitting the milestone.

“It means a lot. I’m from a small school so 1000 means a lot. I did it as a junior so it’s cool. I knew it was coming,” says Jones, “I wanted to hit it in the Currituck game but I went into South Central needing 14. Only having to hit 14. It feels good, North Pitt my family, so I’m around family, a good vibe so it felt real good.”

A moment of silence before the boys game for both school’s former Hall of Fame coach “Cobby” Deans who passed away Tuesday. He led the Panther girls to a state title in 1972.

Panthers led most of the way but Conley clawed back late to take the lead. Jason Herring nails a three to go up 2.

Sam Newkirk did a bunch of work in this one. Gets rewarded with the game-tying two. It was 40-40 final minute

Cooper Marcum scored most of Conley’s points. He hits a big jumper with 40 seconds to play.

Chaos ensued, but finally, North Pitt set up for the last shot. The panthers can’t get the three to go and the put back doesn’t fall either. They fall 42-40.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.