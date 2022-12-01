Christmas Homes Tour benefits homeless shelter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s 21st Annual Christmas Homes Tour is back in person after two years of being online.

Five beautiful Greenville homes are now available to tour on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsors will benefit the Community Crossroads Center. Their mission is to serve the homeless and those at risk of homelessness in Pitt County.

Community Crossroads Center is the only homeless shelter in Pitt County and is in the process of growing its campus.

Tickets are $25 and may be bought in person at Jefferson’s, Coffman’s Menswear, Fabric and Home Furnishings, Lautares Jewelers, It’s So Wright, and Monkee’s.

They are also available online at stpaulsepiscopal.com and will be available for purchase at the homes on the day of the tour.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.