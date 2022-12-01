Bertie County Sheriff-Elect appointed early following the current Sheriff’s early retirement

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -County commissioners and people of Bertie County came out Wednesday night for what they called a special emergency meeting.

The gathering was held to appoint Sheriff-Elect Tyrone Ruffin to the position just days before his term begins next Monday.

Ruffin will be finishing out the term of longtime Sheriff John Holley, who is retiring after 40 years of service to Bertie County.

“What we plan to do is just pick the torch up from where we are and go up to the next level, that’s what we want to do,” Ruffin said. “Protect and serve the citizens of Bertie County. I’m just excited that we have this opportunity.”

Holley has been the sheriff since 2010 when he was appointed to the position.

His retirement comes as no surprise to some because he announced the plan in November 2021.

However, his term still has five days remaining, leaving no one as sheriff. That ultimately led to the commissioner’s decision for an early appointment.

Ruffin and County Manager Juan Vaughn both spoke about the strange circumstance.

“Man, it feels a little weird to be sitting in the seat for only five days,” Ruffin said. “But, I do believe that the commissioners made the right choice to just go ahead and appoint me.”

“It’s interesting, not too odd,” Vaughn said. “I mean I guess how people can see it but it’s just his term beginning five days sooner somewhat. It’s exciting.”

WITN wanted to ask Holley about why he’s retiring with days left on his term, however, he wasn’t in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting.

