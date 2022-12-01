An important deadline is just a week away for more than two million North Carolinians

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the time of year for good cheer and holiday spirit. It’s also when North Carolinians older than 65 must decide to sign up for health insurance coverage under traditional Medicare or for one of 150 options on a growing list of privately run Medicare Advantage plans statewide.

The deadline to sign up for Medicare is December seventh, so within a week, eligible North Carolinians will be required to finalize their plan, and if they are late, there could be a penalty fee.

“The only way you can find out what the changes are, whether you have the best plan for the next year, 2023, in this case, is to access the medicare.gov site,” said Martha Coyne, a State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor.

However, if you are unsure what the best plan for you would be, the State Health Insurance Program offers free meetings with a counselor to make certain you are getting the lowest costing plan.

“The ordinary person like me would not have all of that knowledge and depend on our council on aging to advise us on those areas and those things because they keep it studied up,” said Margaret Edwards, a Medicare user.

Once you initially sign up for Medicare, you receive a login that stores your medications and doctor visits, but your premiums change yearly based on your medications. Because of that, you could be looking at getting a new Medicare plan each year. Each county has a counselor who will guide you, ensuring you get the lowest cost that fits your lifestyle.

“Call their county council on aging and ask for an appointment to review their Part D prescription drug plan during this period of open season,” said Martha Coyne, a SHIIP Counselor.

All of the services offered by the State Health Insurance Assistance program are free, including meeting with a counselor.

You are eligible to start applying for Medicare three months before your 65TH birthday or if you have certain disabilities.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.