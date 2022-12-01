An important deadline is just a week away for more than two million North Carolinians

Medicare Deadline is a Week Away
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the time of year for good cheer and holiday spirit. It’s also when North Carolinians older than 65 must decide to sign up for health insurance coverage under traditional Medicare or for one of 150 options on a growing list of privately run Medicare Advantage plans statewide.

The deadline to sign up for Medicare is December seventh, so within a week, eligible North Carolinians will be required to finalize their plan, and if they are late, there could be a penalty fee.

“The only way you can find out what the changes are, whether you have the best plan for the next year, 2023, in this case, is to access the medicare.gov site,” said Martha Coyne, a State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor.

However, if you are unsure what the best plan for you would be, the State Health Insurance Program offers free meetings with a counselor to make certain you are getting the lowest costing plan.

“The ordinary person like me would not have all of that knowledge and depend on our council on aging to advise us on those areas and those things because they keep it studied up,” said Margaret Edwards, a Medicare user.

Once you initially sign up for Medicare, you receive a login that stores your medications and doctor visits, but your premiums change yearly based on your medications. Because of that, you could be looking at getting a new Medicare plan each year. Each county has a counselor who will guide you, ensuring you get the lowest cost that fits your lifestyle.

“Call their county council on aging and ask for an appointment to review their Part D prescription drug plan during this period of open season,” said Martha Coyne, a SHIIP Counselor.

All of the services offered by the State Health Insurance Assistance program are free, including meeting with a counselor.

You are eligible to start applying for Medicare three months before your 65TH birthday or if you have certain disabilities.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for a person after a body and vehicle were recovered from the Neuse River...
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.
Officials: 9-year-old’s body found days after falling off boat, hit by propeller
De'Quazious Pollard charged in Greenville Mall shooting
Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting
Viewer video shows the scene where a shooting took place Monday night in Kinston.
Kinston police investigating attempted murder
Marquis Jefferson, 27
Man arrested on numerous drug-related charges

Latest News

Charlie's First Alert Forecast 11-30-22
BCCC/ECU Health career fair
ECU Health hosts career fair on BCCC campus
The End Of Hurricane Season
As hurricane season ends experts say trends are for more active years ahead
Donations accepted for ENC seniors
Onslow Cheer accepts donations for ENC seniors