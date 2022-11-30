Trenton man charged with sex offenses, authorities believe there are more victims

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says a Trenton man has been charged with sexually assaulting two juveniles over the course of two years and they believe there are more victims.

Investigators say 40-year-old Brandon Lanier is charged with a total of eleven offenses involving the girls who they say were under the age of 14 when the incidents occurred.

Lanier is charged with three counts of statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger, three counts of statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, two counts of a sex act by a substitute parent, and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The investigation began in June when the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit received a report from the Onslow County Department of Social Services that two juveniles were possibly being sexually assaulted.

Lanier is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $215,000 secured bond.

This investigation continues and anyone with information can contact Detective Zimmer at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

