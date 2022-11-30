Trenton man charged with sex offenses, authorities believe there are more victims

Brandon Lanier charged with sexual assault
Brandon Lanier charged with sexual assault(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says a Trenton man has been charged with sexually assaulting two juveniles over the course of two years and they believe there are more victims.

Investigators say 40-year-old Brandon Lanier is charged with a total of eleven offenses involving the girls who they say were under the age of 14 when the incidents occurred.

Lanier is charged with three counts of statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger, three counts of statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, two counts of a sex act by a substitute parent, and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The investigation began in June when the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit received a report from the Onslow County Department of Social Services that two juveniles were possibly being sexually assaulted.

Lanier is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $215,000 secured bond.

This investigation continues and anyone with information can contact Detective Zimmer at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for a person after a body and vehicle were recovered from the Neuse River...
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
Taquan Darden
Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder
De'Quazious Pollard charged in Greenville Mall shooting
Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting
Police car parked outside home at corner of Nobles Ln and Stadiem Dr
Male shot to death in Kinston

Latest News

Big Rock Foundation provides $1 million to charities
Big Rock donates $1 million for the second year in a row
“The rights of all married couples will never truly be safe without the proper protections...
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
ECU volleyball’s Alderete named AAC Rookie of the Year
ECU volleyball’s Alderete named AAC Rookie of the Year
Sports Spotlight - New Bern’s Herring sets school record for touchdowns in a game in state...
Sports Spotlight - New Bern’s Herring sets school record for touchdowns in a game in state playoffs