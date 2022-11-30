Teacher of the Week: Doug Kidd

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for November 30th is Doug Kidd.

A teacher for 29 years, Kidd is in his 15th year teaching at Swansboro High School. He won teacher of the year in 2013.

He graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in math education.

When he’s not teaching Kidd can be found coaching both the girls’ and boys’ soccer teams.

He was named National Coach of the Year in 2016 by the United soccer coaches for the girl’s season and was inducted into the North Carolina Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015.

The individual who nominated Kidd wrote:

“Doug Kidd is an exceptional teacher and coach. At Swansboro High School, he teaches Math 2 and Math 3 classes and has consistently outperformed local and state growth expectations. What is extra special about Coach Kidd’s teaching approach is his motivation and high expectations for his students. He rarely has any discipline issues with students and students are always highly engaged in these rigorous math classes. As a result, he exceeds growth year after year on state end of course exams. His work ethic is incredible! He teaches huge classes all day and then immediately heads to the athletic fields where he coaches both men’s and ladies JV and varsity soccer teams. When he isn’t coaching at Swansboro, he is coaching for recreational leagues. I don’t think there is a day of the week where he isn’t coaching or teaching.”

Congratulations Mr. Kidd!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

