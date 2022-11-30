Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Skies clearing later today; Chillier air moves in Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Showers beginning to taper off as conditions start to improve by late afternoon. Showers are still possible east of Highway 17 through 4 p.m., though the bulk of the precipitation will clear offshore by then. Southwesterly breezes should shift toward the northwest heading into the evening as temperatures cool down into the middle 40s. Overnight, much colder air will move in, prompting temperatures to dip into the middle 30s. Patches of lower 30s are possible north of Highway 264

Sunny weather will return in full by Thursday and Friday. The cold front will drive our daytime highs down into the low 50s Thursday and the upper 50s by Friday. Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday morning will fall to near freezing, so if you park outside, you may want to wake up early Friday to warm up the car and clear the windshield of any frost. Air temps will warm up into the weekend, with just a slight chance of rain Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Early next week. a period of unsettled weather may move into the region as a series of low pressures associated with a warm front boundary increase the chance for showers.

Wednesday

Cloudy, breezy and mild . High of 68. Wind: SW 10-20. Rain chance 20%.

Thursday

Sunny and much cooler with a cool north breeze. High of 51. Wind: NNW 7-12.

Friday

Sunny and cool. High of 57. Wind: NW 4-8.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies. High of 72. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: 20%.

Sunday

Partly cloudy and cooler. High of 59. Wind: SW 5-10

