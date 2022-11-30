Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds rolling in tonight before Wednesday’s rain moves in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Skies will be initially clear as high pressure remains overhead across the area. Winds out of the southwest will eventually take over, keeping overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Heading into your Wednesday morning, air temperatures to start the day will be steady in the 60s. Some of the heavy rain associated with the cold front may move across from 8 am to 2 pm. Make sure you have the ponchos, rain jackets, umbrellas and even the rain boots in handy. Some backyards could pick up to a half inch of rain. By late evening, the showers will begin to clear the area, allowing for crisp, cool and drier air to move in from the west.

Sunny weather will return in full by Thursday and Friday. The cold front will drive our daytime highs down into the low 50s Thursday and the upper 50s by Friday. Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday morning will fall to near freezing, so if you park outside, you may want to wake up early Friday to warm up the car and clear the windshield of any frost. Air temps will warm up into the weekend, however it will come with a slight chance of rain Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Wednesday

Clouds increasing through the day. Rain shows up late. High of 68. Wind: SW 7-12. Rain chance 70%.

Thursday

Sunny and cool with a steady breeze. High of 53. Wind: NNW 7-12.

Friday

Sunny and cool. High of 56. Wind: NW 4-8.

Saturday

Cloudy skies. High of 72. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday

Partly cloudy and cooler. High of 61. Wind: SW 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.