Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation

By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise.

Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to exit through the automotive side of the store when the confrontation with employees occurred.

Police say Wilkins suffered a self-inflicted cut to the hand before throwing the knife at employees. No citizens or employees were injured in the incident.

Wilkins was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment and is charged with armed robbery.

