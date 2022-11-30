Reward increased in Atlantic Beach murder

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in an Atlantic Beach murder is now up to $55,000.

Randy Miller, 65, of Apex, was stabbed to death in the early morning hours back on August 29th in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. He was found lying in the driveway.

Atlantic Beach police announced a $30,000 reward back in October. Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper’s office added $25,000.

Police had previously released surveillance photos of three Black men of medium height, medium to stocky build, wearing dark pants, and gray to dark hooded sweatshirts with face coverings like masks or bandanas.

Miller’s murder was the first in ten years for Atlantic Beach, and only the third in the town’s history.

Anyone with information on Miller’s murder should call Atlantic Beach police at 252-726-2523 or Crimestoppers at (252) 726-4636.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.