Rain scaling back search for second person in Neuse River

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Rain on Wednesday has scaled back the search for a second person in the Neuse River in Craven County.

Two boats will be in the water today, searching in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp.

The Highway Patrol said they recovered a car with a woman’s body inside on Monday.

The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Shenethia Daniels, of Greenville.

Daniels’ family told law enforcement that she and another person had not returned to Greenville from a trip to New Bern. Troopers believe that the two had left a New Bern bar prior to the discovery of Daniels’ body and the vehicle in the Neuse River.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing but added that no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.