Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category

Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2.

Tier 1 counties are generally the most economically distressed.

The rankings are based on the county’s unemployment rate, median household income, population growth, and assessed property value per capita.

By law, the state’s 100 counties are broken down, with 40 counties designated as Tier 1, 40 counties Tier 2, and 20 counties Tier 3.

In Eastern Carolina, only Carteret County is Tier 3, while Beaufort, Craven, and Pamlico counties are Tier 2. All the other counties are Tier 1.

The Department of Commerce said tier rankings determine eligibility for several grant programs as well as channeling funds for infrastructure improvements into more economically distressed areas of the state.

