Mitchell named first team all-conference, All-American honorable mention

Johnson, Winstead, Fleming honored on all-conference teams
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU sophomore running back Keaton Mitchell named first team All-American Athletic Conference on Wednesday. It’s his second time on the first team.

Keaton also landed as a PFF All-American honorable mention.

Mitchell currently leads The American with 1,325 yards rushing. He is ranked 11th nationally with 120.5 rushing yards per game and second in the country in yards per rush with 7.4 yards. He’s run in 13 touchdowns.

Cornerback Malik Fleming and wide receiver C.J. Johnson both landed on the conference second team. Despite going over the 1,000 yard mark and being one of the top receivers in the league Isaiah Winstead made honorable mention all-conference.

Senior linebacker Xavier Smith announced on social media this week he will not play in the bowl game.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for a person after a body and vehicle were recovered from the Neuse River...
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
De'Quazious Pollard charged in Greenville Mall shooting
Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting
A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.
Officials: 9-year-old’s body found days after falling off boat, hit by propeller
Viewer video shows the scene where a shooting took place Monday night in Kinston.
Kinston police investigating attempted murder
Marquis Jefferson, 27
Man arrested on numerous drug-related charges

Latest News

SCSU upsets ECU
ECU men get upset at home by South Carolina State
Kinston Rose split doubleheader
Kinston boys, Rose girls earn non-conference wins
Sports Spotlight - New Bern running back Aronne Herring set school record with 7 rushing...
Sports Spotlight - New Bern’s Herring sets school record for touchdowns in a game in state playoffs
Alderete AAC Freshman of the Year
ECU volleyball’s Alderete named AAC Rookie of the Year