Mitchell named first team all-conference, All-American honorable mention

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU sophomore running back Keaton Mitchell named first team All-American Athletic Conference on Wednesday. It’s his second time on the first team.

Keaton also landed as a PFF All-American honorable mention.

Mitchell currently leads The American with 1,325 yards rushing. He is ranked 11th nationally with 120.5 rushing yards per game and second in the country in yards per rush with 7.4 yards. He’s run in 13 touchdowns.

Cornerback Malik Fleming and wide receiver C.J. Johnson both landed on the conference second team. Despite going over the 1,000 yard mark and being one of the top receivers in the league Isaiah Winstead made honorable mention all-conference.

Senior linebacker Xavier Smith announced on social media this week he will not play in the bowl game.

