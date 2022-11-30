Man arrested on numerous drug-related charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is in jail after a late-night traffic stop.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say Marquis Jefferson, 27, was arrested around 10:53 p.m. on November 23rd after a State Trooper found drugs at the scene of a traffic stop.

WITN is told that Jefferson was arrested by Pitt County Deputies and charged with possession of cocaine, possession intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials say after a search of the vehicle was conducted, they seized around 30 grams of marijuana, an estimated 1.6 grams of cocaine, over $7,000, the vehicle, and a 9 mm handgun.

Jefferson was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting a $35,000 secured bond.

