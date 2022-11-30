Jacksonville community to meet for discussion on a solar farm

Solar panels (MGN)
Solar panels (MGN)(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Concerned citizens are gathering today to discuss a solar farm that is planned for one town in the East.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q in Jacksonville.

It will focus on discussing how the solar farm could impact the community and whether impact studies have been conducted.

This meeting will also get the word out about the planned solar farm to people that may not have been notified.

