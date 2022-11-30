Funeral Sunday for Greene Central football player killed in crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a high school football player killed over the weekend in Pitt County.

Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School.

Ayden police have yet to release any information on how the crash happened or who else was involved.

A balloon release will be held in Edwards’ honor at the football field in Snow Hill at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

A wake will take place Saturday night from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the high school, while viewing will be Sunday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Tabernacle Temple of Jesus Christ, 1601 Bishop L N Forbes Street E in Wilson.

The funeral will be at the church in Wilson at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

