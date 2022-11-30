Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat, remains at airport for the time being

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunwing Airlines Flight 410 was diverted to Wilmington International Airport around 6 p.m. after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.

The Boeing 737 initially departed from Toronto, Canada, and was en route to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, during the flight, an anonymous email created a security threat. It is unknown at this point who sent or who received the email. The threat caused the airliner to land at the Wilmington International Airport, its closest landing option.

As of this time, the plane remains at ILM.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is going through security protocols to make sure there are no issues with the plane. Previously, they helped deplane the passengers.

Sunwing Media has released the following statement:

“The safety and security of our passengers and employees is our top priority at Sunwing Airlines. On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Sunwing Airlines was notified of a security threat related to an aircraft en route from Toronto to Puerto Plata. The airline initiated an immediate threat assessment as part of its emergency protocol and, out of an abundance of caution, diverted the aircraft to Wilmington International Airport where it landed safely on Tuesday evening. Passengers are being transported to a nearby hotel for the night and another aircraft is being brought into Wilmington to bring all passengers to Puerto Plata on Wednesday. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding during this unforeseen situation.”

