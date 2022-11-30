ECU men get upset at home by South Carolina State

SCSU 73, ECU 68
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men back home for the first time in a week after going 2-2 on the road last week.

ECU men hosting winless South Carolina State close game second half Rakeim Gary got hot gets the jumper to go for 2 of his 12 points. Bulldogs up 10.

RJ Felton makes plays at both ends to get the Pirates going. Block and then up the court for the lay in 2 of his 14 points ECU down 8.

Then Jaden Walker grabs the rebound up court to Ezra Ausar for the lay in he had a team-high 18 points.

Pirates claw almost all the way back. Javon Small hits the three ball. He had 12. ECU down 2 final minutes

But Bulldogs got a big stop on the tying shot. Cameron Jones would go down and get two of his 13 points.

Lesown Hallums led all scorers with 22 points.

ECU falls 73-68. The Pirates first home loss of the season, and first non-conference home loss in 18 games.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

