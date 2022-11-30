Child charged with making threats against Havelock school

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is in a juvenile detention center after police said he made threats against his school.

Havelock police said late Tuesday afternoon the school system and the police department were made aware of a threat toward Tucker Creek Middle School.

Police learned that a student had threatened to bring a gun to school.

That student was arrested last night on a juvenile petition for making threats toward the school. Police said he was taken into custody and sent to a juvenile detention facility.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.