Child charged with making threats against Havelock school

School Threats
School Threats
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is in a juvenile detention center after police said he made threats against his school.

Havelock police said late Tuesday afternoon the school system and the police department were made aware of a threat toward Tucker Creek Middle School.

Police learned that a student had threatened to bring a gun to school.

That student was arrested last night on a juvenile petition for making threats toward the school. Police said he was taken into custody and sent to a juvenile detention facility.

