Charges expected after gun brought to Duplin County elementary school

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say charges are expected after a gun was brought to an Eastern Carolina elementary school on Monday.

Duplin County deputies say a mother confronted her son after a weapon was found in her home.

The child said he got the gun at Warsaw Elementary School, where he is a student.

After an investigation, the school resource officer learned another student had brought the gun to school. Deputies say the weapon was owned by the child’s aunt who was visiting from Charlotte and it was reported stolen.

Captain Scott Kennedy said the weapon got passed from one kid to another.

He said they expect to file juvenile petitions against the students for carrying weapons on school property.

