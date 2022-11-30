Big Rock donates $1 million for the second year in a row

Big Rock Foundation provides $1 million to charities
Big Rock Foundation provides $1 million to charities(Big Rock Foundation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - For the second year in a row, the Big Rock Foundation has contributed $1 million to charity several charities.

Recipients gathered at Big Rock Landing for a Giving Tuesday ceremony, announcing the grand contribution.

The Big Rock Foundation continued to support Carteret County Schools this year with a contribution of $376,000 to various schools. The Carteret County School System has received over $1.3 million in funding over the past 35 years.

The Big Rock Foundation designates $140,000 to a group of core charities and encourages other organizations to apply for grants for higher-impact projects.

Here’s a look at this year’s recipients:

BIG ROCK CORE CHARITIES

-Broad Street Clinic, $7,500

-Crystal Coast Hospice House, $7,500

-East Carolina Boys Scout Council, $7,500

-The History Place, $7,500

-Hope Mission, $7,500

-Martha’s Mission, $7,500

-North Carolina State University Research, $10,000

-North Carolina Symphony-Carteret County, $17,000

-Station Club/Easter Seals UPC, $7,500

-The Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament – Boys and Girls Club, $35,000

-The Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament – Carteret Healthcare, $25,000

2022 BIG ROCK DONATIONS

-Arts Council of Carteret County, $10,000

-Beaufort Elementary School, $50,000

-Beaufort Middle School, $65,000

-Bogue Sound Elementary School, $78,000

-Bridge Down East, $60,000

-Carteret Preschool, $20,000

-Croatan High School Track and Field, $18,000

-Crystal Coast Cancer Rehabilitation, $10,000

-Delta Health Foundation, $10,000

-East Carteret High School Band, $50,000

-Gramercy Christian School, $30,000

-Hope is Alive Ministries, $50,000

-Mile of Hope Foundation, $5,000

-Military Appreciation Day, $10,000

-Misplaced Mutts, $5,000

-Morehead City Fire/EMS, $12,000

-Morehead City Little League, $47,000

-Morehead City Primary Schools, $55,000

-Newport Middle School, $40,000

-Tag-A-Giant- Tag Bluefin Tuna, $65,000

-The History Place, $143,000

