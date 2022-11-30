Big Rock donates $1 million for the second year in a row
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - For the second year in a row, the Big Rock Foundation has contributed $1 million to charity several charities.
Recipients gathered at Big Rock Landing for a Giving Tuesday ceremony, announcing the grand contribution.
The Big Rock Foundation continued to support Carteret County Schools this year with a contribution of $376,000 to various schools. The Carteret County School System has received over $1.3 million in funding over the past 35 years.
The Big Rock Foundation designates $140,000 to a group of core charities and encourages other organizations to apply for grants for higher-impact projects.
Here’s a look at this year’s recipients:
BIG ROCK CORE CHARITIES
-Broad Street Clinic, $7,500
-Crystal Coast Hospice House, $7,500
-East Carolina Boys Scout Council, $7,500
-The History Place, $7,500
-Hope Mission, $7,500
-Martha’s Mission, $7,500
-North Carolina State University Research, $10,000
-North Carolina Symphony-Carteret County, $17,000
-Station Club/Easter Seals UPC, $7,500
-The Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament – Boys and Girls Club, $35,000
-The Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament – Carteret Healthcare, $25,000
2022 BIG ROCK DONATIONS
-Arts Council of Carteret County, $10,000
-Beaufort Elementary School, $50,000
-Beaufort Middle School, $65,000
-Bogue Sound Elementary School, $78,000
-Bridge Down East, $60,000
-Carteret Preschool, $20,000
-Croatan High School Track and Field, $18,000
-Crystal Coast Cancer Rehabilitation, $10,000
-Delta Health Foundation, $10,000
-East Carteret High School Band, $50,000
-Gramercy Christian School, $30,000
-Hope is Alive Ministries, $50,000
-Mile of Hope Foundation, $5,000
-Military Appreciation Day, $10,000
-Misplaced Mutts, $5,000
-Morehead City Fire/EMS, $12,000
-Morehead City Little League, $47,000
-Morehead City Primary Schools, $55,000
-Newport Middle School, $40,000
-Tag-A-Giant- Tag Bluefin Tuna, $65,000
-The History Place, $143,000
