Sports Spotlight - New Bern’s Herring sets school record for touchdowns in a game in state playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football regional championships are Friday and for the second time in the last three seasons New Bern will play for a spot in the state finals. In large part to a special senior running back, Aronne Herring.

We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I’ve got six brothers, no sisters,” says New Bern senior running back Aronne Herring.

New Bern senior running back Aronne Herring might have grown strength from all those brothers but what about those wheels?

“My mother actually ran track,” says Aronne, “That’s where the speed comes from.”

“Definitely one of the faster players I’ve ever coached,” says New Bern head coach Torrey Nowell.

Blazing speed, Herring has churned up about 1,900 yards on the ground this season.

“O-line they got me that,” says Herring.

“Each week he has gotten better. We kind of knew that would happen as he started getting back in shape. Just doing a lot of different things with him,” says Nowell, “During the regular season we kind of limited his carries so we could have him prepared and ready to go in the playoffs.”

It paid off big time Friday night. Aronne named the NCHSAA Performance of the Week. He had 20 carries for 287 yards.

“The greatest thing ever for me. Just seeing the open field and creasing it,” says Herring, “It’s just the best, great feeling.”

He set the school record for touchdowns in a game with seven rushing touchdowns in the Bears win over Rolesville.

‘I didn’t even know it was a school record at first, it was surprising,” says Herring, “Very surprising and to come to find out he was there to give me the crown or whatever. It was amazing.”

“For Korey Fisher to be here to see it happen, that’s a pretty special moment,” says Nowell, “Now Korey can say that kid is pretty good, he broke my record and I got to see him do it.”

Now they get to play in the regional final at home against Millbrook on Friday for a spot in the state final.

“It’s very exciting. My boys and I get a shot at this thing one more time,” says Herring, “my last shot.”

And whatever happens there, all signs are pointing to Aronne continuing to rush for touchdowns in college after this season ends.

“He will definitely have an opportunity to play at the next level,” says Nowell, “He keep putting performances on like that, I’m sure everyone else will be calling also.”

“I’m leaning towards ECU right now as my go to,” says Herring, “There’s still a lot of other schools but ECU is where I’m leaning right now.”

He’s been offered a full scholarship by the Pirates. Both coach Nowell and Aronne told me they are fielding calls from many big programs so we will soon find out where he will play on Saturdays.

New Bern hosts Millbrook in the 4A East Regional final Friday at 7 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.