SBA stops by PCC to offer tips to small business owners

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We often hear it said that small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. Not only that, but we see them give back to the communities they’re in, too.

But who’s there for them? The Small Business Administration is one of those resources. Representatives stopped in Winterville Monday to share a bit more about what they do.

“Take it from your napkin, the back of your napkin, to your business concept, to launching your business and growing it,” said Allen Thomas enthusiastically. He’s the SBA Southeast Regional Administrator.

It sounds like a simple plan but much easier said than done. The challenge of launching and running a small business, while crucial to communities, is also uniquely difficult.

To help - the Small Business Administration stopped at Pitt Community College Monday.

“It is isolating at times because most of the time we are sometimes undervalued,” said Taborus Mackey. He owns MFIE International Corporation - a Winterville business centered around helping grow other small businesses.

“When you see big corporations and big businesses, it’s sometimes intimidating. So when you come to these types of events, it allows us to mingle with other small businesses and grow and get information from other businesses that’s willing to help us,” Mackey explained.

SBA Southeast Regional Administrator and former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas said people often don’t realize the help that’s out there - like grants, loans and even counseling.

“Mentoring and retired executives right here in Eastern North Carolina,” explained Thomas. “They’ll help you put a business plan together.”

Congressman G.K. Butterfield also spoke Monday, encouraging business owners to stay the course. While looking toward retirement, he said his investment in small business has been time well-spent.

“I’ve served in Congress now for 18 years, and each one of those 18 years I have served Pitt County,” he said. “There’s some counties that have been in and out of the district, but Pitt County has always been the anchor for the 1st Congressional District, and I am delighted to have been a resource for Pitt County. Small businesses have been the backbone of Pitt County’s economy.”

SBA offers extensive resources on its website.

