Powerball 11-28-22

Powerball Winning Numbers for 11-28-22 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taquan Darden
Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
Police car parked outside home at corner of Nobles Ln and Stadiem Dr
Male shot to death in Kinston
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

Latest News

NCEL 11-28-22
NCEL 11-28-22
Three shootings happened over the weekend, with one being deadly.
Kinston Mayor and police chief react to string of weekend shootings
D.H. Conley boys and girls sweep Hunt in home openers
D.H. Conley boys and girls sweep Hunt in home openers
POWERBALL 11/28/22
POWERBALL 11/28/22