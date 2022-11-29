Pitt County seeking public input for new land use plan

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new land use plan will be up for discussion during two public input meetings.

Pitt County staff are asking for input on “Envision Pitt County 2045″ which is a new comprehensive land use plan that will guide future growth and development within the county’s planning jurisdiction.

The meetings will be an opportunity for members of the public to review the draft recommendations in the plan and give their opinions on topics including land use, transportation, housing, community character, economic development, recreation, and natural assets within Pitt County.

The meetings will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on November 29th at the Community Schools and Recreation Building and December 1st at North Pitt High School.

The planning process for the new plan is expected to continue into early 2023.

