Panthers get home win over Denver on Sunday

Panthers 23, Broncos 10
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passes under pressure during the first half of an NFL...
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passes under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Sam Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game of the season, helping the Carolina Panthers beat the Denver Broncos 23-10.

Darnold was making his first start since Week 18 last year. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards without a turnover. D’Onta Foreman ran for 113 yards on 24 carries, and receiver D.J. Moore broke out of a midseason slump with four catches for 103 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown.

The Panthers limited Russell Wilson to 19 of 35 passing for 142 yards and sacked him three times, sending the Broncos to their seventh loss in eight games.

