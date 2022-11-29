Kinston police investigating attempted murder

(Police (MGN))
By WITN Web Team and Justin Lundy
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times.

Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Drive around 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where police say he is in fair condition.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as an attempted murder and are looking for the shooter(s) responsible.

