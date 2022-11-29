John Paul II boys basketball battles past Pungo Christian in overtime

JPII 72, Pungo Christian 66 (OT)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school hoops a great battle between Pungo Christian and John Paul II Mondy night in Greenville.

Raiders trailed by a few scores at the break but fought back to go up two scores in the 4th. Austin Garrish basket and one there.

The game full of runs both ways it swung the other way. Nike Wiggins the basket and one.

Then it’s Wiggins the dish to Nick Peele and the senior gets the bucket and one. The Saints were up a few scores.

PCA fights back to tie it at the final horn. Maddox Lee hit a bunch of big buckets. Tied at 60 to ot they went.

They did go back and forth in the extra session but too much Saints as Rion Roseborough gets the bucket.

JPII deals Pungo Christian its first loss 72-66 in overtime.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

