Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was arrested Monday night after he jumped out of a second story window at his home.

Police say 19-year-old De’quazious Isaiah Pollard of Winslow Pointe Drive is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and going armed to the terror of the people.

A search warrant was executed at the residence and police say a gun was recovered.

The arrest was a joint effort by members of the Greenville Police Department and SBI Fugitive Task Force.

Pollard is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $3 million bond.

Police say Theodore Dunn Junior, 21, and Irashamire Perkins, 22, were shot near American Eagle in the Greenville Mall and were taken to ECU Health Medical Center.

Officials say Perkins is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound and Dunn’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

WITN is told that one of the men told police that the shooting occurred after he got into a fight with someone whom he had previous issues with.

Greenville Police say that an officer hired by “Belk” for Black Friday security heard the shots and was able to respond immediately, preventing further injuries.

WITN is told that officers have already started their annual holiday patrols of stores and to expect an increased police presence when shoppers are out and about.

