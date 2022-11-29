Greene Central football team remembers player killed in car crash

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina High School football team is mourning the loss of one of their teammates, who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Being a leader off and on the field is one of the many traits that Greene Central High School head football Coach Jay Wilson will remember about his former player, Jah’Tayvious Edwards. Those who knew him called him ‘Tay’.

“I’m hurt,” Wilson said. “You just don’t ever expect to lose one of your kids especially not in this way. Like I said, he was always full of life and full of energy.”

It was a life that was taken away too soon when Edwards passed away in a crash over the weekend in Ayden.

Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for the football team at Greene Central High School. He leaves an irreplaceable hole on the team and in the hearts of his loved ones. That includes his cousin, Justice Devro, who had the honor to play alongside him and is still processing the loss.

“I just broke down crying,” Devro said. “Like I just grew up with the dude and it was a lot to take in.”

Edwards’ teammate, Kamari Hall, says he loved his family and was a man of God.

“He was a really good kid,” Hall said. “Other than being good at football, most of the time he was at home. He stayed out of trouble as much as he could. He was just a great guy to be around.”

Coach Wilson and many others believe Edwards’ legacy will live on. As the football team continues to mourn his passing—what they’re relying on—is prayer.

“I told the guys this morning that you’re going through waves of emotion. So, just for the people that are out there that know the kids and know the community, just reach out to them and make sure they’re doing okay,” Wilson said.

WITN reached out to Ayden Police about the crash that killed Edwards and they said there’s no further information that they can release at this time.

Coach Wilson says there are plans to have Edwards wake at Greene Central and a date and time will be announced soon.

Wilson also says a moment of silence for Edwards will happen at Greene Central’s home basketball game on Friday versus North Lenoir.

