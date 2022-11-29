Food Lion Feeds hosting holiday food drive to help those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Food Lion Feeds, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, WITN and Curtis Media Group are teaming up for a Holiday Food Drive! This year, we’re asking you to help us provide hope for the holidays.

We all know the feeling of warmth, security, and belonging that comes from being around a meal with family. Holidays are usually a reprieve from day-to-day worries and struggles, and a time to come together.

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina at Greenville and New Bern together serve 10 counties – Edgecombe, Greene, Lenior, Pitt, Wilson, Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow, and Pamlico.

From 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, Food Lion Feeds and WITN will come together to host a food drive in support of our neighbors in Greenville and surrounding areas. Stop by the WITN Studio on Arlington to donate that day! Click here to see a list of the Food Bank’s most needed items.

If you can’t make it to the food drive, click here or scan the QR code below to donate online. For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can generally provide 5 meals.

