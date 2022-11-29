ENC businesses are trying to inspire people to shop local

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This holiday season shoppers are looking for the best deals, and local businesses say they are looking to be unique from big box companies.

Deborah Lane is in town for a doctor’s appointment but wanted to come to see some in-store deals for herself.

“Right before I got out of my car, just then, my phone dinged, and it was a Cyber Monday advertisement,” said Lane.

The National Retail Federation projects holiday sales will increase by 8% across the board by the end of the year.

Local business owners like Jessica Ceravone, Halo Homes owner, want to be able to compete with big box stores but face difficulties.

“It’s very easy to click two or three buttons with Amazon, and then ya know you’re done,” said Ceravone.

Maddy Carraway is the daughter of the Votre Boutique owner and she says the boutique has been trying to up its online presence.

“You are not a big corporation. You don’t have those advertisements or those big names like everyone else does, but we are hoping we can do all that we can to please all of our customers,” said Carraway.

Both businesses are getting creative in the midst of the holiday cheer; sticking to what they know but also flipping the script that incentivizes shoppers to come to their stores and bring back the community.

“Instead of having one day of savings on Cyber Monday, we are having 24 days of savings. So, you’ll see in all the promotions that we have giving back to the community,” said Ceravone. “We feel really strongly about giving back to the community. We are offering savings with, ya know, a clothing donation or other types of donations.”

Several local shoppers say they’ve also made life easier on themselves by setting up notifications on their phones to alert them of a good deal, however, not all local businesses have that capability.

“So, you got to stick to what you know,” said Carraway. “We want people to feel loved and beautiful and want them to know they are coming to an environment that, one, wants them to be here, but two, wants them to make them feel good when they walk out the door.”

