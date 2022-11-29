ECU to host Defense Alliance of North Carolina research showcase
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A university here in the East will be hosting a science and technology forum today.
ECU will partner with the Defense Alliance of North Carolina for a Department of Defense research showcase.
The showcase will include ECU researchers focused on human performance, biomechanics, biochemical/biomedical, overwater acoustics, database optimization, spiritual/mental readiness, prolonged casualty care, neurocognition, and unmanned underwater vehicles.
The forum will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center at 501 East Tenth Street.
There is no cost to attend but registration is required.
