D.H. Conley boys and girls sweep Hunt in home openers

Boys coach Greene earns first win with Vikings
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley boys playing their first home game under new head coach Kendrick Greene hosting Wilson Hunt.

Conley QB1 to TE1 to Ridge McDonald for the lay-in up 6-0 run to start

Then Cooper Marcum with some real tough guy stuff somehow gets it to go they led through the first half.

Warriors kept fighting and coming back as Alex Speight gets the bucket in the lane.

But Marcum had 32 points to lead the way for Conley and the Vikings held on for their first win 50-47, first for head coach Greene.

The undefeated D.H. Conley girls hosted Hunt in their home opener as well.

Vikes were up huge second half but Hunt tried to battle to the end. Steal and score for Ti’asia Taylor they were down 20 or more most of the second half.

The Silver sisters sharing the ball double-double for Britni Silver as she scores on the break.

Then returns the favor to recent UNCW signee Kylah Silver who also had a double-double.

Conley girls roll to victory 64-29. they are 3-0 with a big test coming at North Pitt on Wednesday.

