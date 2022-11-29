Body & car pulled from Neuse River, search ongoing for second person

Death investigation
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway in Craven County after a car and a body are pulled from the Neuse River.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that it responded on Monday to the Spring Garden Boat Ramp on Northwest Craven Middle School Road to assist emergency management with a vehicle found in the river.

Troopers said that a car as well as a body were pulled from the water.

We’re told that the family of that person has been notified and that a search for a possible second person is still ongoing.

We asked who the investigating agency is for this case, but the Highway Patrol said that is still being determined.

