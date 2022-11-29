Bikes For Kids awards bikes to third graders in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Third graders in one Eastern Carolina County were able to participate in a giveaway held by the Bikes for Kids Foundation.

Bikes for Kids awarded bicycles to third graders at Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary School, Beaufort Elementary School, and Newport Elementary School as an early holiday surprise.

The organization provides new bicycles and helmets to students as part of a character-building program.

BFK Foundation President and author Robert Krumroy was a part of the presentation along with CCPS administrators and students.

The program provides bikes to third-graders at Title 1 schools across the country. Title 1 schools teach children living below or just above the poverty line.

Despite this being the season of giving, Krumroy insists the bikes are far from a handout.

Each student was tasked with writing a short reflection after reading Krumroy’s children’s book, “Think Big. Work Hard. Be Kind.”

“I think the big impact is we tell the kids you’re not being given a free bike. You’ve been awarded a bike because of the hard work you did and this is the first thing they’ve ever had that they actually attained on their own and that’s the message we wanna leave with them that this is something you worked hard for and that’s why you’re getting it,” he said.

BFK gave 360 bikes to third graders in Carteret County Schools this year.

Bikes For Kids Foundation was co-founded in 2002 with Meadowlark Lemon, star of the Harlem Globetrotters and Bill Pollakov, President, Pollakov Financial Group.

This year, the Foundation’s goal is to give away over 20,000 bikes to third-grade students in Title 1 schools across the country.

Last year, BFK gave away 242 bikes to third-graders in Carteret County Public Schools.

