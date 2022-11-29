Beaufort Wine and Food celebrates $1 million in donations to charity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort Wine and Food is thrilled to announce a milestone achievement of surpassing $1 million in donations to charity.

Some of the charitable beneficiaries include Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains- Beaufort Club, Carteret County Public Schools Foundation, SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, and Austin Veterinary Outreach & Rescue. In addition to supporting these charities, they were able to provide $20,000 to create the Beaufort Wine and Food Annual Scholarship for the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Program at Carteret Community College.

Beaufort Food and Wine would like to thank their charitable beneficiaries and supporters.

WITN is a proud broadcast partner of the Beaufort Wine and Food Festival.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.