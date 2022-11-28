Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.

Troopers said that they are looking for a blue in color Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram vehicle with front end damage and headlight damage.

If you have any information about this case, give troopers a call at 252-514-4714.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene Central HS senior Jah’Tayvious Edwards
Greene Central football player killed in crash
Police car parked outside home at corner of Nobles Ln and Stadiem Dr
Male shot to death in Kinston
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution
First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
Greenville Police provide update on Black Friday shooting

Latest News

Taquan Darden
Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder
Pitt Community College hosts small business town hall
Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting
Male shot to death in Kinston