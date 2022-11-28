Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.

Troopers said that they are looking for a blue in color Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram vehicle with front end damage and headlight damage.

If you have any information about this case, give troopers a call at 252-514-4714.

