Two people found shot after police respond to shots fired at Kinston party
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers investigating a report of shots fired at a party this weekend ended up later finding two people shot.
Kinston police said that officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a shots fired call at 1609 West Vernon Avenue.
Officers found a large crowd that had gathered for a party.
We’re told a short time later officers found a gunshot victim during a traffic stop on West Vernon Avenue and second victim at UNC Lenoir Health Care.
An investigation is ongoing surrounding this case.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.