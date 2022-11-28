Two people found shot after police respond to shots fired at Kinston party

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers investigating a report of shots fired at a party this weekend ended up later finding two people shot.

Kinston police said that officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a shots fired call at 1609 West Vernon Avenue.

Officers found a large crowd that had gathered for a party.

We’re told a short time later officers found a gunshot victim during a traffic stop on West Vernon Avenue and second victim at UNC Lenoir Health Care.

An investigation is ongoing surrounding this case.

