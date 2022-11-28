Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder

Taquan Darden
Taquan Darden(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they’ve caught up with an Eastern Carolina murder suspect in Georgia.

Kinston police said that they’ve arrested Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston, for the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston.

We’re told that Darden was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office in Jones County, Georgia.

He’s awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Drive on Sunday around 4:45 p.m.

Police said that Crawford was shot several times and died while on the way to ECU Health Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene Central HS senior Jah’Tayvious Edwards
Greene Central football player killed in crash
Police car parked outside home at corner of Nobles Ln and Stadiem Dr
Male shot to death in Kinston
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution
First responders load patient into ambulance outside Greenville Mall
Greenville Police provide update on Black Friday shooting

Latest News

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
Pitt Community College hosts small business town hall
Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting
Male shot to death in Kinston