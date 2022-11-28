Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they’ve caught up with an Eastern Carolina murder suspect in Georgia.

Kinston police said that they’ve arrested Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston, for the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston.

We’re told that Darden was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office in Jones County, Georgia.

He’s awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Drive on Sunday around 4:45 p.m.

Police said that Crawford was shot several times and died while on the way to ECU Health Medical Center.

