Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clearing skies and mild temperatures this evening; A sunny Monday expected!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the puddles and umbrellas begin to dry up, a refreshing cool front will pass offshore tonight, allowing for temperatures to cool into the 50s this evening. By tomorrow morning, a mixture of sun and clouds will start off the day, then temperatures will warm into the lower 60s. Winds will blow in from the NW at 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph possible along the coast

A powerful low pressure system will move in on Wednesday, sparking a few showers before clearing out on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies will carry over from Thursday through early next weekend.

Sunday night

Clearing and partly cloudy. Low of 52. Wind: W 10-15 mph

Monday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 65. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 63. Wind: WNW 5-10.

