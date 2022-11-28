Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clearing skies and mild temperatures this evening; A sunny Monday expected!
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cool temperatures and sunny skies on Monday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the puddles and umbrellas begin to dry up, a refreshing cool front will pass offshore tonight, allowing for temperatures to cool into the 50s this evening. By tomorrow morning, a mixture of sun and clouds will start off the day, then temperatures will warm into the lower 60s. Winds will blow in from the NW at 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph possible along the coast
A powerful low pressure system will move in on Wednesday, sparking a few showers before clearing out on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies will carry over from Thursday through early next weekend.
Sunday night
Clearing and partly cloudy. Low of 52. Wind: W 10-15 mph
Monday
Mostly sunny and mild. High of 65. Wind: NW 5-10.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and mild. High of 63. Wind: WNW 5-10.
